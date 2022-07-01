Srinagarites throng water bodies to beat the heat

Srinagar, July 1: As the mercury is soaring in Srinagar and across the valley, locals from different age groups are thronging water bodies to beat the heat.
On Thursday Kashmir valley continued to swelter under a heat wave with Srinagar recording the season’s hottest day at 34.2°C. The mercury hit a new high this season in Srinagar as it was over 0.2°C higher than Wednesday and 5.1°C above the normal for this time of the season. With this, the temperature in Srinagar hit the third highest in the last 12 years.
Locals from Srinagar city and outskirts are thronging water bodies to beat the heat. The water bodies in Srinagar like Harwan, Dara, Dal areas witnessed a rush of local youth beating the heat there.
Ishfaq Ahmed, a local from Darbagh Harwan said that for the past week he had been continuously visiting the Dara area of Harwan to enjoy splashes in water bodies there to get a respite from the soaring mercury.
“The summers have been very gruelling and this is our only respite this season. I along with my friends usually go to Dara Harwan which is a popular spot for swimming. There are people from all over Kashmir who come here in their personal vehicles and indulge in swimming practices. It is a good option these summers,” Ahmed said.
In addition to the rivers of Kashmir, the famous Dal lake remains one of the most famous attractions for swimmers. Social media is full of pictures showing young Srinagarites swimming in the waters of Dal.
“We have been visiting Dal vicinity for swimming since childhood. It is a good spot if precautions are taken into consideration. Amid the gruelling heat people of all age groups come to swim here at various spots at Dal lake,” said Javaid Ahmed, a local from Nishat.
The locals said, “There are many natural springs across Srinagar where people enjoy cool splashes amid the rising mercury. These springs spread over various areas of Kashmir have been acting as natural swimming pools for locals there.”
“Our area in Srinagar outskirts is known for its natural springs. In summers these are sources of ice-cold water and in winters a source of warm water. We have been coming to these springs for decades. The summers have been unforgiving and this is the best option to beat the heat,” Sajad Ahmed, a resident of Inderhama Hazratbal said.
Meanwhile, the increase in ‘swimming practices’ has witnessed a jump in deaths related to drowning across Kashmir, number going up every year. Officials and experts have been urging locals not to indulge in unsafe swimming practices and take proper precautions while indulging in these practices.