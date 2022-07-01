Srinagarites throng water bodies to beat the heat

On Thursday Kashmir valley continued to swelter under a heat wave with Srinagar recording the season’s hottest day at 34.2°C. The mercury hit a new high this season in Srinagar as it was over 0.2°C higher than Wednesday and 5.1°C above the normal for this time of the season. With this, the temperature in Srinagar hit the third highest in the last 12 years.

Locals from Srinagar city and outskirts are thronging water bodies to beat the heat. The water bodies in Srinagar like Harwan, Dara, Dal areas witnessed a rush of local youth beating the heat there.