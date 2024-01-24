STALLED PROGRESS | Kashmir’s first earthquake-resistant hospital block in limbo

Srinagar, Jan 24: In a glaring display of administrative inertia, Kashmir’s much-anticipated first earthquake-resistant structure, a 200-bed additional block for LD Hospital, has shown no signs of progress seven years after the ceremonial laying of its foundation stone.

Beyond the foundation, the LD Hospital’s additional block project has witnessed a troubling lack of advancement, despite being funded by the World Bank under the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

Now, the shift in the project’s executing agency has further complicated matters, exacerbating the delays that have plagued this significant initiative.

Originally entrusted to the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC), the project now falls under the jurisdiction of the Roads and Building Department after the recent dissolution of the JKPCC by the LG’s administration.

The grand vision of enhancing LD Hospital’s capacity from 700 to 900 beds through an ambitious project was initially green-lit in 2017 under the JTFRP.

This undertaking, considered groundbreaking for Kashmir located in seismic zone V, aimed to construct a state-of-the-art, earthquake-resistant multi-story building incorporating cutting-edge base isolation technology.

Notably, this project stands among only three of its kind in India, with the Kashmir initiative being the most extensive in scale.

“Delays ensued as the JKPCC grappled with finalising the project, contending with challenges such as design intricacies. To overcome these obstacles, an international firm was enlisted to contribute their expertise. Just as optimism began to surround the project’s future, a significant twist occurred—JKPCC was abruptly wound up, leaving the fate of the initiative hanging in the balance,” said a senior R&B official.

A senior doctor at LD Hospital expressed the challenges surrounding the long-awaited project, saying, “Earlier JKPCC took time to finalise the project. There were a lot of hiccups, including the design. An international firm was roped in, and finally, we were expecting some light at the end of the tunnel regarding the construction of the project, but the JKPCC was wound up.”

The doctor highlighted the original vision behind the project, emphasising its crucial role in enhancing bed capacity and providing specialised treatment for Gynaecology Oncology and Infertility.

Despite these aspirations, the project’s failure to take off has resulted in a pressing space crunch, leaving the hospital’s staff and patients in a state of uncertainty.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Medical Superintendent, Dr Muzaffar Jan said, “There is no work going on currently on this project. I have taken up the issue with the higher-ups. There is a handover-takeover of the project to be done between JKPCC and R&B as JKPCC has been wound up.”