State-of-art critical care equipment to be used for yatra: H&ME Deptt

Srinagar, June 24: Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, J&K Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS has directed the Health authorities to place state of art infrastructure and machinery during the Annual
Amarnath pilgrimage 2022, besides ensuring high level of training to the Medical / Paramedical staff in Critical Care and Emergency Medicine. He was overseeing the intensive and rigorous training programme of Doctors and Para-Medics in Advanced life support training being imparted to the Health staff. The simulations based training programme is aimed at training medics / paramedics for handling medical emergencies at high altitudes and extreme weather conditions, said an official statement.
“Approximately 2000 Health Care Workers belonging to J&K and other various States of the country have been deployed this year for rendering medical aid to the Yatris. The establishment of 100 bedded Hospital by DRDO en-route the Yatra from both the sides shall provide Basic and Advanced Life Support in case of emergency. The 102 and 108 ambulance services shall be kept on high alertness and surplus ALS ambulances shall be placed en-route the shrine. Trained Health Workers have been deployed on these ambulances to handle all kinds of emergencies,” the statement said.
The Principal Secretary, H&ME has given strict instructions that the Medical Certificates issued to the Yatris should be issued following strict protocols pertaining to their health conditions. Any Yatri with pre-existing conditions should be checked thoroughly and is mandated to notify the Health authorities about any such condition existing before taking the pilgrimage.
He appreciated the efforts of the Health Department for ensuring enhanced number of Health Centre’s and Health facilities this year. The Principal Secretary was informed that the number of Health facilities shall be doubled this year besides ensuring availability of oxygen cylinders / Oxygen concentrators at every Health facility level.
It was also stressed to ensure quality arrangements of boarding and lodging for the medical staff during the Yatra and ensure issuance of necessary allowances admissible to them during this period.
Manoj Dwivedi Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education said that the LG Administration envisages to make a model health care arrangement for the pilgrims for all the future years to follow so as to ensure the best quality health services available to the pilgrims this year during Yatra and for the coming times.