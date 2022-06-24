State-of-art critical care equipment to be used for yatra: H&ME Deptt

Amarnath pilgrimage 2022, besides ensuring high level of training to the Medical / Paramedical staff in Critical Care and Emergency Medicine. He was overseeing the intensive and rigorous training programme of Doctors and Para-Medics in Advanced life support training being imparted to the Health staff. The simulations based training programme is aimed at training medics / paramedics for handling medical emergencies at high altitudes and extreme weather conditions, said an official statement.

“Approximately 2000 Health Care Workers belonging to J&K and other various States of the country have been deployed this year for rendering medical aid to the Yatris. The establishment of 100 bedded Hospital by DRDO en-route the Yatra from both the sides shall provide Basic and Advanced Life Support in case of emergency. The 102 and 108 ambulance services shall be kept on high alertness and surplus ALS ambulances shall be placed en-route the shrine. Trained Health Workers have been deployed on these ambulances to handle all kinds of emergencies,” the statement said.