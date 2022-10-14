STATE OF EDUCATION | Govt guidelines violated; majority of pvt schools without student counsellors

However, it has come to the fore that the majority of the schools have not hired counsellors for the students, raising questions on the school management in ensuring the mental wellbeing of the students.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director of School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir acknowledged that drug abuse was on a rise at an alarming rate but said that the department had trained health counselors in schools.

“We have 10 counsellors in each district. Besides we have a proper counseling cell at the directorate as well,” he said.

However, Mir said that some top-notch private schools had already started working on it and hired a counselor for the mental well-being of the students.