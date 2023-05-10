Stay cautious of suspicious objects: Police to Rajouri residents

Rajouri, May 10: Police on Wednesday asked the civilians, especially traders in Rajouri to remain vigilant and alert toward terror threats.
Motorcycle-borne policemen made announcements in different parts of Rajouri town, asking people to keep a watch on their surroundings and inform Police of any suspected activity or object.
"People should check their vehicles, report any unclaimed object around houses, shops, or on roads," the Police advisory mentioned.
The announcement was made in the main towns of Rajouri district on the directions of top Police officials.
The policemen were also heard asking people to stay alert while boarding their vehicles and to inform Police if they notice any mysterious object stuck with the vehicle.