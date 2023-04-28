Stranded for 12 days on Sgr-Leh highway, 1000 vehicles cross Zojila

Ganderbal, Apr 28: Around 1000 vehicles that were stranded for the past 12 days at Sonamarg were allowed to move towards Kargil on Friday, traffic officials said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Police, Ganderbal, Mehrajuddin Raina told Greater Kashmir that around 1000 vehicles including 650 passenger vehicles and 350 pick up trucks were released from Sonamarg towards Kargil.
He said that all the vehicles crossed Zojila Pass.
“The drivers and commuters travelling on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road should first check traffic updates and follow traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Police for their safety,” Raina said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, BRO Incharge Zojila, Lakshmi Shankar said that a fresh layer of snowfall had accumulated at Zojila, and after clearing the road, the traffic authorities were informed to allow the movement of traffic.
The Srinagar-Leh highway remained closed for 11 days after avalanches and inclement weather at Zojila Pass.
On Thursday, around 385 stranded passenger vehicles were allowed from Sonamarg towards Kargil after the BRO’s green signal.