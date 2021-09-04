Students, traders keenly await mobile internet restoration

Several IT professionals, whose business is internet-dependent have welcomed restoration of mobile telephony and broadband services but demanded mobile internet be also restored soon.

“Restoration of voice calling and broadband is good for students and working professionals but we are hopeful that mobile internet will be restored Sunday,” said Yafer Nazir, an IT professional said.

The business community especially those related with travel trade also demanded restoration of mobile internet.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, spokesman, United Tourism Forum says mobile internet has become an important tool for travel trade and hospitality. “This service must be restored soon,” he demanded.

“Broadband and voice calling restoration has helped us resume travel bookings. However, it is the mobile internet which has become an integral part of day-to-day travel trade,” Pakhtoon added.

In absence of mobile internet, vendors doing mobile recharge business have also demanded that this service should be restored. “For the last two days, I have not been able to make any recharge transactions and many customers have been disappointed. But we hope that once mobile internet is restored on Sunday, we can start the recharge business,” said Farooq Ahmad at Rawalpora.

It may be mentioned that mobile phone and fixed-line broadband internet services were restored across all the districts of Kashmir on Friday night after two days of suspension. The calling and fixed-line internet facility on the services of all telecom service providers, except Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was suspended in the wake of the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday night.