‘Success depends on how committed you are to your goal’

A 2019-batch B.Tech (civil) graduate from National Institute of Engineering and Technology Srinagar, Waseem has secured 225 overall rank in India.

“I had been preparing for the civil services after my graduation in engineering,” Waseem told Greater Kashmir over phone from New Delhi.

Waseem did his primary schooling from local private school Sir Syed Mission Nathipora and later passed his high school from Iqbal Memorial Institute (IMI), Dooru. He passed 10+2 from Government Higher Secondary School Dooru.

In 2015, Waseem qualified Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) getting a seat in NIIT Srinagar.

Waseem is likely to get Indian Revenue Service (IRS) which is his second preferable option after Indian Administrative Services (IAS).

“I even during my B.Tech course used to study anthropology, philosophy, sociology, psychology , history, political sciences, economics and international relations,” he said.

Waseem says it is important that students should commit themselves from early age to study if they want to qualify this exam. “Success depends on how committed you are towards achieving your goal,” he said, adding that the commitment to qualify competitive examinations has to be total.

Waseem said that though guidance from teachers is necessary, self study is more important. “What matters is how you plan your studies,” he said. “Qualitative study is more important.”

“Information available on line (internet) also helps one a lot,” he added.

Waseem, however, says his job is only half done. “Well for me the real achievement would be when I am able to do something substantive in my life for people and society,” says he.

He attributes his success to his parents, siblings and his friends. “My parents and my friend particularly Sheetal has always stood by me through thick and thin,” says Waseem.

Waseem’s parents are equally elated over the success of their son. “He has always been committed to whatever he does in his life and this has always helped in reaching to his set goals,” says his father, Muhamad Yousuf Bhat, a government employee.

Waseem is the eldest among his three siblings.