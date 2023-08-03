Supreme Court continues hearing petitions on Article 370

At this, CJI D Y Chandrachud remarked: "Even when the Parliament amends the Constitution, it's not exercising the power of Constituent Assembly. It may be exercising a constituent power - the power to amend. Because it (power to amend) is a power, which is restricted, you are subservient to the Constitution. Therefore, you are bound by the provisions of the Constitution, by virtue of which the power to amend the Constitution is circumscribed."

Sibal cautioned that "constituent power" and "power to amend" should not be equated.

"Otherwise, see the danger of this argument. Tomorrow, the Parliament says that we are the Constituent Assembly. They can do away with basic structure," he argued.

Justice B.R. Gavai, who was also part of the bench, said: "Dr Ambedkar, while presenting the final draft (of the Constitution) on 25 Nov 1949 also spoke about this aspect."