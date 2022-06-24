Surveillance grid at LoC robust, its improvement is a dynamic process: Army

Life on the LoC, he said, is challenging. “ But, it is a positive challenge, which you are happy to take on as it is our job to man the borders,” he said. “Once you are here, the mind is working only on how best to ensure that the domination remains and that nobody gets through.”

Asked about the logistics as the terrain is difficult and weather cuts it off, he said: “Some areas are cut off, but, when we feel that it is likely to be cut off, ration is stocked. There never comes a situation where you are on a post and there is no food left,” he said. “That situation, generally, never arises. We are there for them. It is our job to ensure that troops are well fed, well stocked and they have everything they need to fight in terms of equipment, ammunition, batteries, it is all available. Yes, there are logistic challenges, but there are solutions to those challenges which are always put in place before the challenges start.”

The senior Army officer said that the population is minimal in Keran Sector. “Our engagement with the population over the years has been fantastic and we get very positive vibes from them,” he said. “ We are interwoven together.”