Survivor’s photos uploaded on social media

Srinagar, Feb 4: Taking strong note of certain messages circulating on social media regarding fundraising in favour of the acid attack survivor of Srinagar, the Director Women Empowerment Shabnam Shah Kamili on Friday said that the government was providing every kind of help to her (survivor).
In a letter addressed to SSP Srinagar, Kamili has urged the police to initiate action against such misleading and mischievous elements.
Shabnam said that throwing acid on a 24 year young girl was a heinous crime. She said that the survivor and her family were in distress and some social media users were making money in their name. She termed this as a “more shameful act.”
“It has come to the notice that some social media users and page admins are uploading the picture of the acid attack survivor and have initiated crowd funding in her name. It is reiterated that the government is providing all sorts of help to the survivor with regard to her treatment etc,” read the letter addressed to the SSP. Kamli has asked the police to act against those who are circulating defamatory comments with regard to the matter.