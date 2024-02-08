Synergy between J&K Police, Army unparalleled: Lt Gen Dwivedi

The outgoing General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Thursday said that the synergy between the J&K Police and the Army was unparalleled.

At his farewell function organised at Police Headquarters here, he said that he had been serving in the Army for 40 years and during this period, he had the opportunity to work with various Police forces across the country and this synergy between the J&K Police and the Army was unparalleled.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army share a special relation not only because they work together but because they also sweat together and bleed together,” Lt Gen Dwivedi said referring to the special relation between the Police and the Army. “There is an unwavering trust between the two organisations. When you have trust then every issue gets settled.”

He said that because of the cooperation between the two, there had been huge success in operations against the terrorists.

Lt Gen Dwivedi expressed hope that the cooperation between the J&K Police and the Army would continue and flourish, allowing for more quantifiable outputs in the future.

As he moved on to his new role as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, he assured his unwavering support for the J&K Police in the future.

Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal in his address spoke about the qualities of head and heart of the Lt Gen Dwivedi and wished him good luck for the future.

He said that in his tenure the civil-military relations remained excellent.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain thanked Lt Gen Dwivedi for his cooperation and support during his tenure in J&K.

He praised the highly decorated officer for his exceptional service, describing him not only as a professional soldier par excellence but also as a human being one could connect, communicate, share thoughts, and draw inspiration from.

Discussing the strong bond of trust and support that Lt Gen Dwivedi had cultivated with the J&K Police during his posting in the region, the DGP said that the outgoing GoC-in-C, Northern Command would be missed.

He expressed hope that the synergy and cooperation that exists between the J&K Police and the Army would continue in the future, and the law enforcement agencies would maintain their collaborations and work towards the betterment of the region and its people.

He wished Lt Gen Dwivedi good luck for future assignments.

The function hosted by the DGP Swain was also attended by GOC 16 Corps, Lt Gen Naveen Sachdeva; ADGPs S J M Gillani, Vijay Kumar, Anand Jain, GOC 10 Infantry Division Maj Gen Sameer Srivastava,

GOC 25 Infantry Division Maj Gen Gourav Rishi, GOC CIF (D) Maj Gen Upkar Chander, GOC CIF (R) Maj Gen Manish Gupta, and IGP Headquarters PHQ B S Tuti.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Dwivedi decorated ADGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain and IGP (POS) PHQ, B S Tuti with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Disc for their excellent services.

Also, as a gesture of great bonding between the two organisations mementoes were exchanged between the officers.

Financial Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal also presented a memento to Lt Gen Dwivedi.