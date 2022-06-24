Synergy of all departments to ensure better facilities, spiritual experience for yatris: LG

The Lt Governor also conducted on-site inspection of facilities on travel routes of Baltal & Pahalgam and chaired review meetings at the base camps which discussed lodging, health care, communication network, sanitation, water supply, weather forecasting, emergency response, fire safety and all other basic necessities. At Baltal, the Lt Governor inaugurated 70-bedded fully-equipped DRDO hospital for quality healthcare services to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris.The Hospital, funded by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will house the facilities like X-RAY, General ward, OPD, ICU, Oxygenated ward, Pharmacy, Laboratory and Ultrasound.

Better coordination among various agencies is of utmost importance for better facilities, seamless journey and spiritual experience for Yatris. All the departments involved in Yatra Management to ensure the best possible facilities as a high number of devotees footfall is expected for the annual pilgrimage, observed the Lt Governor.