Take precautions to contain COVID-19 in J&K, Ladakh courts: CJ Mithal

“Keeping in view the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Srinagar and Jammu districts in particular, the Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been pleased to direct that necessary precautions such as maintenance of social distance, wearing of masks and observance of SOPs, shall be observed by the general public as well as the other stakeholders within the court complexes of the High Court and Subordinate Courts in letter and spirit in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection,” Registrar General of Court, Sanjeev Gupta said in an order.