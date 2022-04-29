Taking steps to ensure adequate power supply: PDD

As per a statement, this is 55 MW more peak achieved and about 7 lakh units of more energy supplied vis-a-vis last year’s Shab-e-Qadr. During the same time period last year, 1520 MW peak load was served and 163 Lac units of energy supplied.

“Maximum load served on 29th April 2021 for Jammu Division was 1001 MW which was increased to 1145 MW on 29th April 2022. At 5PM on 29th April 2021, 752 MW was served in Jammu Division which was increased to 1054 MW this year, which is 302 MW more than the last year. At 2PM 29th April last year, 894 MW load was served which was increased to 1065 MW this year for Jammu Division. Similarly, at 3PM last year, 945 MW was served which was enhanced to 1113 MW this year,” the statement said.