TEACHERS KEEP STUDENTS OF 3 CLASSES IN A SINGLE ROOM | Pulwama school has just 3 rooms

According to locals and teachers, the old school building collapsed in 2014 due to floods and later an NGO constructed two makeshift rooms and a kitchen for the school.

“However, we later separated the two rooms by plyboard and converted them into four very small rooms,” a teacher said. “As the space was not enough, we also turned the kitchen into two classrooms. We converted the washroom into a kitchen that was required for making Mid-Day Meals.”