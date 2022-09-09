TEACHERS KEEP STUDENTS OF 3 CLASSES IN A SINGLE ROOM | Pulwama school has just 3 rooms

Pulwama, Sep 9: The Government Upper Primary School in Hajibal village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district is housed in a three-room accommodation lacking all basic facilities.
According to locals and teachers, the old school building collapsed in 2014 due to floods and later an NGO constructed two makeshift rooms and a kitchen for the school.
“However, we later separated the two rooms by plyboard and converted them into four very small rooms,” a teacher said. “As the space was not enough, we also turned the kitchen into two classrooms. We converted the washroom into a kitchen that was required for making Mid-Day Meals.”
The teachers have now kept students of three classes including KG, 1st, and 2nd in a single room.
“Two to three teachers remain present in the classroom as a result of which we face a lot of problems while teaching,” another teacher said.
The students too said that they face problems during classes.
“We get disturbed due to the noise of students of other classes in the same room. As a result, it becomes tough to concentrate on our studies. Sometimes we listen more from teachers and students of other classes than our teachers,” many students said.
The students said that the school neither had a playground nor any other equipment or facility.
“Other schools celebrate different occasions, play games, and prepare for different days but we remain held up in classes. We are even unable to organise morning assembly due to non-availability of space,” they said.
According to locals, a water canal flows outside the school and the lives of students are at risk.
The Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama Nazeer Ahmad assured us that a new school building would be constructed soon.
“Yes, there is a problem due to lack of accommodation and space. The Revenue Department has identified 5 kanal of land in the village for a new school building. Hopefully, work on the new school will be started soon and all other issues in the school will be sorted out,” he said.