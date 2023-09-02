Tekkipora Lolab residents aghast over lack of basic amenities

The residents said that the hospital, which was established a decade ago at Tekkipora, has never been a priority for the authorities.

They said that this hospital caters to more than 25,000 people but due to lack of staff and diagnostic facilities here, people look for other alternatives.

"We are forced to visit Sub District Hospital Sogam by commuting 8 km for even a small ailment. If we had proper staff in our hospital, we would not face difficulties. We have been demanding proper staff at our hospital for several years now but to no avail," said Tariq Ahmad, a local.