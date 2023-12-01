Temperature to drop further

Srinagar, Dec 1: While the Meteorological Department has predicted improvement in the weather, the recent fresh precipitation would result in a further drop in minimum temperatures in Kashmir and the officials have issued an avalanche warning.

The MeT officials here said that there was light to moderate rain in the plains while some higher reaches received light snow in the past 24 hours.

The snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Kupwara’s Karnah, Shopian and other upper reaches in Kashmir.

Most parts of Kashmir including Srinagar received rains.

“Weather has improved and we expect further improvement on Saturday,” the officials said. “It was cloudy on Saturday at most of the places in Kashmir. From December 2 to 7, the weather is expected to be dry and partly cloudy.”

They said that from December 8 to 10, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected while minimum temperature would drop further from December 2 onwards.

The night temperatures rose significantly at several places in Kashmir with Gulmarg being the only weather station where the mercury settled below the freezing point on Thursday night.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was 4.5 degrees Celsius while Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius while the mercury in Gulmarg settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Friday issued a ‘low’ danger level avalanche warning over higher reaches of Kupwara district for the next 24 hours.

The DMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur 2800 metres above sea level in the district.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.