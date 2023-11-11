Terror attack on migrant labourers | SIU conducts search in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Shopian carried out a search in Rawalpora Shopian in connection with the case pertaining to the terror attack on non-local labourers at Gagren Shopian on Saturday.

A statement of the SIU issued here said that the search was carried out in a non-residential house of active terrorist Hanzal Yaqoob Shah, son of Muhammad Yaqoob It said that Shah linked with the Lashkar-e-Toiba for his involvement in case FIR No 126/2023 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 7/27 of the IAA, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UAP Act of Police Station Shopian.

The statement said that on July 13, 2023, terrorists equipped with illicit weapons aimed at three non-local-labourers and left them injured at Gagren Shopian.

It said that the search was conducted as per procedure and law.

The statement said that the search was carried out in a bid to dismantle the terror ecosystem and to eradicate the terrorism completely.