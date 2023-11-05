J&K DGP announces reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on terror attacks, killings

Jammu, Nov 5: Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh reward for any information about recent target terror attacks in Kashmir.

J&K’s top cop, while conveying that the law enforcing agencies would go full throttle against terrorists and their sympathisers, said that Rs 10 lakh would be provided to those sharing any information crucial to identify the killers or exposing their other activities, in each such case.

Reference was to the recent killing of JKP Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad; labourer Mukesh Kumar and murderous assault on JKP Inspector Masroor Ahmad.

While talking to a national news agency, Swain asserted that reward would be only one way of conveying the sincerity and dedication of the government and the police department to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

While talking to a national news agency, Swain said, “Earlier also we have stated our position on this issue in the public domain. We will want to reiterate that the terrorist attack of this kind for us is like crossing the red line. In fact, for us, every terrorist attack is like that (a red line) and a case, where you want to go into hiding after killing, is like crossing that red line. We want to reach that situation where even if one threatens someone at the behest of separatist or terrorist network, we will presume that a crime has been committed. However, in this case (Head Constable’s target killing), a murder has been committed. It’s a murder.”

Referring to recent spate of target terror attacks, DGP said, “Our Inspector is under treatment (following murderous assault). We hope and pray to the Almighty that he recovers as soon as possible. There is a positive indication about him (on this account). But the other two deaths have been instances of crossing the red line.”

“In all aspects, we want to conduct the investigation(s) in a thoroughly professional manner. In this regard, in every case, we have decided to give Rs 10 lakh to those who will provide us any information crucial to identify the killers or any lead important to expose their other activities. We have announced Rs 10 lakh reward for each case i.e., Pulwama attack where Mukesh Kumar (labourer) was killed; murderous assault on our Inspector Masroor and the killing of our Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad in Wailoo Kralpora under Police Station Pattan,” Swain said.

He stated that the decision to give a reward of Rs 10 lakh each in all (these) cases to every person, providing valuable input, had been taken after holding detailed deliberations with the fellow officers.

“There is no doubt that they (terrorists and their sympathizers) will not give up so easily (although all-out efforts have been made to tighten the noose around them). They will continue to make desperate attempts to keep pot of terrorism boiling and disrupt peace as they have invested in it so heavily. But we are confident we can contain it. For sure, we are confident about ourselves but we are more confident about our people – our citizens and that is why I’m talking about reward,” he said, in response to a query about renewed spurt in attacks.

“Some of my colleagues had asked me as to what was the dynamics of reward (in this context). Reward in itself is a recognition (of confidence and trust reposed in people). It is not that we are enticing and seeking information by offering such a huge amount (to an individual). Our basic contention is to convey that this case (in each instance) is very important for us. It is important and crucial for the government which is committed to ensure security of the people -its citizens. We are confident and we are well aware that there are many people among the public who want to be by the side of law; cooperate with the police; law enforcing agencies and help the government (in its fight against terrorism),” DGP asserted.

He reiterated, “So this (endeavour) is a message for those people that we will provide them with several such numbers to contact police to share their information. Whole police administration will be at their disposal. Their identity will remain confidential and in this context, the guarantee will not be cent per cent but a notch above – hundred one percent. We are committed to it. We are also resolutely dedicated to act upon the information provided. Appropriate action will be taken on the basis of that information (if proven correct) – for this also we remain committed.”