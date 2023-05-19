Terror Funding Case | NIA Court framed charges against separatist: SIA

It said: “The prime accused Bashir Ahmad Mir alias Moulvi Bashir Irfani, son of late Mohammad Rehamtullah Mir of Nathpora Bandipora, presently living at Alocha Bagh Srinagar, a hardcore propagandist and conspirator, General Secretary Hurriyat Conference (G) and Chairman ‘Shabba-ul-Muslameen’, has been found involved in receiving and holding proceeds of terrorism in the shape of hefty amounts of Indian currency which has been recovered from his possession. The accused has hatched criminal design to rejuvenate terrorism in J&K and disturb the peaceful environment in J&K. The accused has been found involved in incentivising prospect members to spread the tentacles of criminal plots in various districts of J&K to broaden the membership grid.”

The SIA statement said: “The two accused have also been found hobnobbing with ISI of Pakistan for having patronage and logical support in carrying out terrorist activities in J&K. Besides raising funds, the accused have been found instrumental in knitting anti-India propaganda outside India besides promoting disaffection among the peaceful public, particularly impressionable youth. The charge sheet has been produced in the Court of Special Judge, NIA Court, Srinagar, under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, as amended on May 3, 2023.”

It said that the investigation of the case had been completed within six months and the charges in the case had been framed within a fortnight.