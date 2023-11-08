[ TERROR FUNDING CASE ] SIA carries multiple raids in Kashmir, Delhi

Srinagar, Nov 8: Special Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Wednesday raided multiple locations in Kashmir and Delhi in connection with a terror funding case.

“Continuing with its endeavour to dismantle terror support systems in J&K, the SIA Kashmir conducted searches at houses and offices at 22 locations in J&K and Delhi,” the SIA officials here said.

These locations include 18 in Srinagar, one each in Anantnag and Pulwama, and two in Delhi.

The SIA officials said that pre-dawn searches were carried out simultaneously by the special teams of the SIA.

“During the search operation, incriminating material in the shape of bank documents, cash books, credit cards, debit cards, cheque books, invoices, mobile phones, SIM cards and passports was seized, which will be analysed for further investigation,” the SIA officials said.

They said that the case pertains to the illegal raising, layering, and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused persons.

The SIA officials said that the proceeds of the crime might subsequently have been used in unlawful activities including secessionism and terrorism.

The case was registered at SIA Kashmir Police Station based on an inquiry.

The officials said that during the inquiry it was found that funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore were raised and laundered in less than two years.

They said that the transactions were mostly cash-based to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, case FIR No 08 of 2023 was registered under the relevant sections of the law.

“The raids were conducted on the strength of a search warrant issued by a special designated NIA court to collect evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation in the case,” officials said.

They said that the SIA was committed to dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by choking terror financing channels, be it hawala, human cash couriers, or banking channels.