Srinagar, Nov 10: State Investigation Agency (SIA), the anti-terror body of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday carried out raids in three districts of Kashmir in a terror-funding case involving money laundering of Rs 85 crore through covert channels which were to be used in funding terrorism and secessionism.

The SIA officials said that the raids were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts.

“The special teams of the SIA conducted the second round of searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Anantnag districts,” they said. “In continuation to searches conducted on November 8, the SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations including at two locations in Srinagar, one location in Anantnag, and seven locations in Pulwama.”

The SIA officials said that the searches were conducted in the wee hours as part of an ongoing investigation in case FIR No 08/2023 of Police Station SIA Kashmir.

“This is a terror funding case in which Rs 85 crore has been raised and laundered through covert channels which is suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionism in J&K,” they said. “Friday’s operation marks the second round of searches in this case.”

The SIA had already conducted extensive searches on Wednesday in New Delhi and various districts of Kashmir.

“The special teams of the SIA have recovered incriminating material in the shape of electronic gadgets like mobile devices, laptops, SIM cards, and documents like passports, cheques, passbooks, credit and debit cards,” the SIA officials said. They said that the SIA once again reaffirms its resolve to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K.