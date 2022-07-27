[ Terror Funding Case ] | SIA chargesheet highlights nexus between terrorists, Punjab gangsters

This was the second chargesheet filed by the SIA in the terror funding case in the past three months after taking over the investigation in January.

Those chargesheeted include JeM commander Ashiq Nengroo alias Ashiq Molvi of Hanjan Bala village of Rajpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, who is presently operating from across the border, the official said.

He said that the other four accused chargesheeted are Muzamil Ahmad Malik of Pulwama and Ravi Kumar alias Nona, Jaideep Dhawan alias Deep, and Amarbir Singh alias Gopi Mahal, all residents of Punjab.