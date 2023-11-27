Terrorism not fully over yet, no back down in its fighting: DGP

Srinagar, Nov 27: Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Ranjan Swain Monday said that the war against terrorism was not over yet and they would not back down from its fighting. “This war is not over yet. The war will only end when one side acknowledges that there is no benefit in it and it will not take them anywhere other than bloodshed,” the DGP told reporters after paying obeisance at Srinagar’s Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurb.

Referring to losses in a two-day long Rajouri encounter in which five security forces personnel including two officers were killed, R R Swain said that the losses were a reality and they were moving forward to smash the terror ecosystem.

“And till that time, as far as our fight is concerned, it is a reality that losses happen, so, we have to move forward by bearing those losses,” said Swain, who was flanked by IGP Kashmir, Virdi Kumar Birdi; DIG Central Kashmir Range (CKR), Sujit Kumar; SSP Srinagar, Ashish Kumar; and SP north Srinagar Raja Zuhaib.

The J&K Police chief said that they would not refrain from fighting against terrorism.

“We can’t back down from this war. So, what we can do is to minimise the peoples’ losses and the fighting force will try to minimise those losses,” he said. “If the challenge is to move forward even though we have to bear the losses, then we will not back down from that challenge.”

About the infiltration, he said that during winter infiltration at some points increases and decreases.

“With every snowfall, the infiltration will increase at some places and decrease at some places,” he said. “It is a matter of strategy and can’t be discussed publicly.”

During his address to the gathering after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi, the DGP assured that J&K Police would follow the path shown by Guru Nanak Devji to serve the people.

While paying rich tributes to the Guru Nanak Devji, he said that on this sacred occasion, J&K Police renews its pledge to serve people rather it takes a pledge to re-dedicate to serve the people of J&K.

“Guru Nanak Devji’s teachings are very relevant today. He preached equality, no difference between poor and rich, and no discrimination based on caste and colour. Guruji’s teachings can enlighten any soul even today. On this occasion, I extend my wishes to the Sikh community of J&K,” the DGP said.

On the occasion, Swain was adorned in a beautiful Kashmiri shawl.

The DGP and other officers were also complemented by the traditional turban attire.