Terrorist killed, infiltration bid foiled in Jumagund: Police

Kupwara, Oct 30: A terrorist was killed while an infiltration bid was foiled by joint forces in Jumagund area of Keran sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Monday.
Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X said that the joint operation commenced on Sunday during which a terrorist was killed.
“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues,” Police said.
On October 26, five terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) while trying to infiltrate to this side in Machil sector.
This year 28 terrorists have been killed so far in 11 infiltration bids across Kupwara district.