Terrorist responsible for supporting infiltration for 3 decades killed: Army

Srinagar, Nov 16: Stating that there had been no let up in infiltration bids from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Army on Thursday said that among the two terrorists killed in the Uri encounter on Wednesday, one was an important terrorist.

“During this operation, we killed Bashir Ahmad Malik who was involved in pushing the terrorists and supporting the infiltration to this side of the Line of Control for the past three decades,” Commanding Operation 8 Rashtriya Rifles, Col Raghav told reporters while briefing about the Uri encounter. “Pakistan and its Army desperately continued to push in terrorists before the onset of winter but alert security forces deployed along the LoC are vigilant to thwart any such attempt by the enemy.”

The Army officer said that Malik was an important terrorist launch commander for terror organisations from Leepa in the north to the areas in PoK opposite Rajouri in the south.

Sharing details, he said that Operation Khali was initiated by a joint team of 8 RR and J&K Police on November 15 in Baaz Post in Kamalkote near LoC in Uri after inputs from counter-intelligence and surveillance grid.

“We witnessed a suspected moment in the area. The terrorists trying to cross over to this side of the border were challenged but they started firing at the Army,” Col Raghav said. “After a heavy exchange of fire, the joint parties found two lifeless bodies after extensive searches.”

He termed the killing of infiltrators a big success for the security forces.

Arms, ammunition, and other incriminating material including Pakistan currency notes were also recovered from the area.

Col Raghav said that the weather during the operation was inclement and the area was treacherous in terms of terrain.

“At around 8:30 am, suspicious movement of terrorists was spotted and continuously tracked by own surveillance grid and at 8:50 am, the infiltrating terrorists were observed crossing the LoC and were engaged by our teams with a heavy volume of fire. The terrorists retaliated to our fire and in the ensuing gunfight during the initial contact, one of the terrorists was killed,” he said.

Col Raghav said that during the search of the area, contact was established with the second terrorist, who was hiding in the area and he was subsequently killed.

“Post culmination of the physical search of the area, this operation has resulted in the killing of two terrorists, whose mortal remains have been recovered. However, there may be more terrorist casualties who can be on the other side of the LoC. We did not cross the LoC,” he said.

Col Raghav said that the other recoveries included war-like stores encompassing two AK series rifles, two pistols, four Chinese hand grenades, ammunition along with medicines, eatables, PKR 2630 and a

Pakistan National Identity Card.

“Operation Kali is a testimony of the synergy between the security and the intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir and is also a mark of professionalism, courage, selfless service, and valour of our

soldiers,” the officer said. “The Army is well prepared to defeat any such infiltration attempts and we will not let the enemy succeed with its devious designs.”