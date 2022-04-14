Terrorists in J&K using mobile data of unsuspecting civilians to escape security radar

Taking serious note of the new MO adopted by terrorists and their overground workers to escape security radars, the officials said wrong use of a SIM card or providing communication facility to a terrorist through hotspot' will make the subscriber of the card liable for investigation and arrest.

SIM card subscribers cannot hide behind the fact that they themselves are not into terrorism and that their SIM card has not been used directly by the terrorists. Allowing one's SIM card to be used through 'hotspot' is direct liability according to police, an official told PTI on condition of anonymity.