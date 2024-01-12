Terrorists target Army convoy in KG forests

Rajouri, Jan 12: Suspected terrorists Friday evening fired upon a convoy of army vehicles in forests near Krishna Ghati (KG) area of Poonch district.

There was no report of any loss in the target attack. However, the security forces immediately cordoned the area and launched a massive operation in the forest stretch.

The incident of firing took place this evening at around 6 pm when army vehicles were passing through the area, surrounded by dense forests.

In an official statement, Indian Army said, “At around 6 pm on Friday, a security forces convoy of vehicles was fired upon by suspected terrorists from a jungle near Krishna Ghati, Poonch sector.”

The incident site is located alongside Mendhar-KG-Poonch road. Sparsely populated area is surrounded by dense forests.

“No casualties to own troops. Joint search operations by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police are in progress,” the army said, in its official statement.

Officials on the other hand said that the main road from Poonch to Mendhar via Krishna Ghati was closed for vehicular movement and massive searches were going on.