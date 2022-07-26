Thannamandi-Surankote road remains closed for 2nd day

Rajouri, July 25: The movement of vehicles remained affected for the second consecutive day on the road, connecting Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri with Surankote sub division of Poonch, on Monday.
This road, which also connects Rajouri district areas with Mughal road, passes through Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) mountainous pass and is one of the busiest roads in the region.
Officials said that amid up-gradation work of Rajouri-Thannamandi Surankote road, a massive landslide took place on Sunday afternoon near Dehra Ki Gali road stretch.
“The landslide took place near Dehra Ki Gali road amid rainfall due to which movement of vehicles remained affected till Monday morning when road was partially restored,” the officials said.
They however added that just three hours after restoration of the road, another landslide hit the road leading to its closure.
“The road is presently lying closed and efforts are going on to clear the slide and restore movement of vehicles,” officials added.