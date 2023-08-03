There shouldn’t  be double standards for terrorism: LG

Srinagar, Aug 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that there should not be double standards for terrorism.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while e-inaugurating various projects of Srinagar Smart City from Integrated Command and Control Centre, Shalteng, the LG in his address said, “Tendency to classify terrorists must end immediately. There should be no double standards for terrorism. Those who are trying to create distinction are enemies of peace and development. We must isolate such individuals as they are the gravest threat to peace and growth of society.”
He also called upon the people of J&K to identify the elements trying to create disruption in the peace and development process.
Congratulating the residents of Srinagar for the launch of new initiatives, Sinha said the projects dedicated to the people on Thursday would strengthen core urban infrastructure, integrate technological tools for clean and sustainable environment, and IT-based solutions to address the challenges to ensure quality of life to the citizens.
“The core of all the smart city projects is to enhance the city's liveability and to ensure that the development is sustainable and inclusive,” he said.
The LG said that a real-time water quality monitoring system for River Jhelum and Dal Lake; real-time noise monitoring stations and systems for Srinagar City; integrated solid waste management, and door-to-door collection monitoring system would improve smart city management.
He said that the new technology and digital transition was aimed to create a smart grid system in Srinagar to tackle the challenges of climate change, connect all infrastructure, and to provide innovative solutions for better coordination between services.
“Technology-powered My Srinagar portal and app, initiatives such as ‘SMC Srinagar new web portal’, ‘My City My Ideas’ will improve the quality of services and it will also strengthen the contact between citizens and the city administration,” Sinha said.
He commended the efforts of the municipal corporations, Srinagar Smart City Limited and line departments for making the life of common citizens’ better and providing quality services for ease of living.
The LG also inaugurated Srinagar Data Network (SD-Net), the 175 km underground city's fibre optic intra-net under Srinagar Smart City.
“The data network project will make Srinagar a connected city and foster smart governance for the well-being of residents,” he said.
Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu said that the inauguration of various initiatives of Srinagar Smart City on Thursday was another milestone towards developing Srinagar as a vibrant and sustainable city.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta impressed on Srinagar Smart City Ltd and all stakeholder departments to move ahead with a resolution to make Srinagar a more happening and modern city and chalk out modalities for a self-sustaining model of governance.
Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir Khan gave a detailed overview of the key features of projects inaugurated on Thursday.
The LG also visited the network operations centre of the Integrated Command and Control Centre and took appraisal of the working of the centre.
Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), Prashant Goyal; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; senior officers; representatives of Praja Foundation; members from trade fraternity; and civil society members were also present on the occasion.