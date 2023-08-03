There shouldn’t  be double standards for terrorism: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while e-inaugurating various projects of Srinagar Smart City from Integrated Command and Control Centre, Shalteng, the LG in his address said, “Tendency to classify terrorists must end immediately. There should be no double standards for terrorism. Those who are trying to create distinction are enemies of peace and development. We must isolate such individuals as they are the gravest threat to peace and growth of society.”

He also called upon the people of J&K to identify the elements trying to create disruption in the peace and development process.