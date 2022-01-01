Those questioning Hyderpora encounter probe should submit evidence: DGP

Responding to questions related to the statements (of politicians) casting aspersions on the police investigation in Hyderpora encounter, the DGP maintained, “We definitely feel hurt with the kind of utterances they make. They are very irresponsible. To say the least, this was very irresponsible on the part of certain people, who were not part of the investigation. They do not know anything about the investigation and the ground situation. They are the people who actually themselves have seen this kind of scenario for years and years and they do know the reality, actually on the ground.”

“But I think, counting votes on the dead bodies may be perhaps (their) mission. But I don’t think, in the long run, they will succeed in this mission. We’ve already made it clear that anybody having any evidence (should submit it)...There were two forums available to them. One was the magisterial inquiry; anyone having any evidence should have gone to the Magistrate, who was conducting the enquiry. And if still they’ve something, we’ve an investigation team, which is working there. Why don’t they go and present the evidence before them. We’ve made it crystal clear that the operation was neat and clean; the police and other forces had done professional work. We have also made it clear that those utterances are, somehow, violative of law and may be at some stage if the people do not mend their ways, the law will take its own course,” he cautioned.