Thousands attend annual Urs at Charar-e-Sharief

Srinagar, Oct 13: Thousands of devotees on Friday thronged Charar-e-Sharief shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to observe the annual Urs of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), also known as Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Alamdar-e-Kashmir, and Nund Reshi.
The devotees including men, women, and children who participated in the congregational Friday prayers also paid obeisance at the mausoleum of the Sufi saint.
The devotees had also gathered at the shrine for observing congregational nightlong prayers or ‘Shab Khawani’ on Thursday during which special prayers were offered for the peace and prosperity of Kashmir.
Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA), taught the principles of simplicity, truthfulness, justice, love, and service of humankind in the 14th and 15th centuries.
The administration had set up medical facilities and Police personnel were deployed in strength to manage the traffic on the occasion.
The provincial holiday on account of the ‘Urs-e-Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani’ (RA) was also on Friday, instead of Wednesday.
Poshakbandi was observed on Wednesday, October 11; Shab Khawani on Thursday, October 12; and the Urs on Friday.
About a week ago, the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi chaired a review meeting with the representatives of Budgam district administration to ensure requisite arrangements for the devotees at the shrine of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) at Charar-e-Sharief during the annual Urs celebrations.
The authorities had put in place all arrangements that were required during the Urs days.