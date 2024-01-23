THRIVING IN THAW | Amid Gulmarg blues, Kashmir’s hidden gem Bangus Valley emerges as snowy sanctuary

Kupwara, Jan 23: Bangus Valley, carpeted with a thick film of snow has emerged as an alternative for tourists visiting Kashmir to experience snow.

Located in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Bangus Valley has never been accessible in January due to heavy snowfall but this year due to widespread dry spells and the absence of snow in Gulmarg, snow lovers are thronging the lesser-trodden destination to witness snow.

Bangus is wearing a beautiful look with a white carpet of 3 feet of snow which locals and tourists are enjoying.

“After November, shepherds and even security forces would come down to plains due to heavy snowfall in the region and go back after April. However, this year, the scenario is altogether different. Generally over 10 feet of snow would be recorded in January but still significant snow happens to be present here compared to Gulmarg and other tourist destinations,” local tourist guide, Manzoor Ahmad said. “Almost 6000 people earn their livelihood during summer in Bangus either by establishing stalls or by giving horse rides to the tourists. We are happy with the present trend as tourists are thronging here in winter, paving the way for us to earn a livelihood.”

Another local Tariq Ahmad said that Bangus could be reached from three routes – Chowkibal Kupwara, Rajwar Handwara, and Mawer Handwara.

“Those who yearn to visit Bangus can also enjoy homestays at Puthwari and Rangwar,” he said.

Voices for organising this year’s winter games in Bangus Valley are growing shriller.

District Development Council (DDC) Rajwar member, Mir Sulaiman told Greater Kashmir that this year Bangus Valley could host the winter games instead of Gulmarg.

He said that the Lieutenant Governor’s administration should consider organising winter games in Bangus Valley.

“Boasting large slopes, Bangus can be a great prospect for ice skating. I hope the tourists from all over the world visit the beautiful valley of Bangus in the coming days and enjoy their time here,” Sulaiman said.