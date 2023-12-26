Tight security arrangements in Pir Panjal ahead of VVIP visit

Rajouri, Dec 26: Security arrangements in Rajouri, Poonch districts of Pir Panjal region have been tightened ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Defence Minister’s visit, official sources said, security arrangements in twin districts were strengthened and made foolproof to ensure smooth conduct of the visit.

They said that in twin districts, a strong area domination plan was put in place by taking all desired steps.

The official sources also informed, “Area Domination Patrols (ADPs), Area Domination searches, precautionary searches and other security measures have been taken in the region.”

Meanwhile, the mobile internet services remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day in Rajouri and Poonch.

Services were suspended during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday as a precautionary measure after Thursday’s terror attack and death of three civilians.

So far, there has been no official word about the restoration of mobile internet services.