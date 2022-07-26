‘Tiranga rally’ to Kargil flagged off from Lal Chowk | PM Modi gave sense of development, security to J&K people: Chugh

Srinagar, July 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and in-charge J&K, Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a sense of development, security and belief to the people of Union Territory.
He also said that Modi made Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir a “tourism capital” while Abdullahs and Muftis had turned it into a “terrorism capital.”
He was addressing the party leaders and activists before flagging off ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from historic Ghanta Ghar.
Chugh said, “Modi gave a sense of development, security, and belief to the people of J&K. But the two families of Abdullahs and Muftis which ruled Jammu and Kashmir for the past 70 years had made it a terrorism capital.”
“The Prime Minister Modi has turned it into a tourism capital and has taken it to a path of progress. PDP president Mehbooba lives some yards away from here. She used to say – ‘If you revoke (Article) 370, then you will not find hands to hoist the tricolour.’ I want to tell her - Come to Lal Chowk and see for herself the residents of Kashmir holding the Tiranga,” he said, taking a dig at the PDP president.
“Every person has a Tiranga in his heart,” Chugh said, while asking people to raise the slogan hailing the country so loudly that it could reach Muftis and Abdullahs.
They (Abdullahs and Muftis) he said, "used to claim that the Article 370 could not be abrogated, but PM Modi made it possible." “This is the changed J&K where a new story of development is being written,” he said, adding that the works undertaken by Modi were speaking for themselves. “These three families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehrus had plundered J&K and they still want to plunder it further by forming the Gupkar alliance,” he said. “But, the people of J&K do not accept them now. In today's motorcycle rally, the country's youth are symbolically marching forward to make India of Modi's dreams, a powerful India,” Chugh said.
The senior BJP leader said that Kashmir couldn't move forward in 70 years, but the properties of these three families increased manifolds. “Sometime they demand talks with Pakistan and sometimes with China, but I want to tell them that the Government of India will only talk to the youth of India,” he said. “The central government and the BJP will meet, listen and talk to the youth of Kashmir only.”
He said that the bike rally was organised to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of the Kargil war. “These youth, including the youth from different parts of the valley, are going to Kargil, where India's sons sacrificed their life but did not allow to take away, even an inch of the country's land,” BJP national general secretary said.
Speaking during the rally, Neha Joshi, national vice president, BJYM, said that she was proud to be a part of the historic event.
“This yatra has been organised by the youth of Kashmir. We have come here to become a witness to this historic event and take this message to the different corners of the country,” she said.