‘Tiranga rally’ to Kargil flagged off from Lal Chowk | PM Modi gave sense of development, security to J&K people: Chugh

“Every person has a Tiranga in his heart,” Chugh said, while asking people to raise the slogan hailing the country so loudly that it could reach Muftis and Abdullahs.

They (Abdullahs and Muftis) he said, "used to claim that the Article 370 could not be abrogated, but PM Modi made it possible." “This is the changed J&K where a new story of development is being written,” he said, adding that the works undertaken by Modi were speaking for themselves. “These three families of Abdullahs, Muftis and Nehrus had plundered J&K and they still want to plunder it further by forming the Gupkar alliance,” he said. “But, the people of J&K do not accept them now. In today's motorcycle rally, the country's youth are symbolically marching forward to make India of Modi's dreams, a powerful India,” Chugh said.