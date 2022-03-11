Tiwari posted as IGP CID; 11 IPS officers promoted

Jammu, Mar 11: J&K Home Department on Friday posted senior IPS officer Mahendra Nath Tiwari as new IGP, CID and promoted eleven other IPS officers to various grades of Indian Police Service (IPS).
“Mahendra Nath Tiwari, IPS (AGMUT:04), awaiting orders of posting has been posted as IGP, CID, J&K, against an available vacancy,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home R K Goyal.
Through a separate order, sanction was accorded to the promotion of eleven officers to the Super Time Scale and Selection Grade of IPS.
As per order, five officers who were accorded promotion to the grade of Super Time Scale-(ii)-IG (Level-14 of the pay matrix) included Uttam Chand, IPS (RR-2002) with effect from January 1, 2020, on pro-forma basis, on reversion to the parent cadre; Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS (RR:2003) and Keshav Ram Chaurasia, IPS (RR:2003), both with effect from January 1,2021, on pro-forma basis; Atul Kumar Goel, IPS (RR:2004), with effect from January 1, 2022 and Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (RR:2004) with effect from January 1, 2022, withdrawal of officiating pay from the said date.
Three IPS officers of the 2008 batch were promoted to the grade of Super Time Scale-(i) DIG (Level-13A in the pay matrix), with effect from January 1, 2022. They included Tejinder Singh (on pro forma basis), Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa.
Three other officers of the 2009 batch were placed in the Selection Grade of IPS (Level-13 in the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1, 2022. They included Imtiaz Ismail Parray; Shailendra Kumar Mishra on pro-forma basis and Rahul Malik also on pro-forma basis.