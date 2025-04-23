‘Took bullets while saving tourists’

Anantnag, Apr 23: Aadil Hussain Shah, 28, from the remote village of Hapatnar in Aishmuqam, left home on Tuesday morning for Pahalgam, where he worked as a daily pony handler, offering horse rides to tourists.

He earned a modest Rs 300 per day from the horse owner.

That morning, Aadil took his horse from the stable and made his way to Circuit Road in Pahalgam, ferrying tourists to the scenic Baisaran meadow a 7-km trail leading to the meadows often referred to as the ëMini Switzerlandí of Kashmir.

After dropping off a group of tourists at the meadow, Aadil waited nearby for their return.

The meadow was bustling with nearly 1000 tourists enjoying adventure sports like zorbi riding, zip-lining, and trampoline jumping.

Around 2000 service providers – photographers, guides, food vendors, pony handlers, and event organisers were catering to them.

But in the blink of an eye, the joyful atmosphere turned into chaos.

Gunshots rang out. Panic spread. People ran in every direction, screams filling the air.

The lush green meadow was quickly stained red, with wounded tourists lying helpless on the ground.

However, instead of fleeing, Aadil chose to run towards the danger, attempting to help the injured.

As he tried to rescue those caught in the attack, he was shot falling among the very tourists he was trying to save.

ìAs we were ferrying injured tourists down to the local hospital on horseback, we saw Aadil lying lifeless,î said a fellow pony handler, who requested anonymity.

The dead and wounded were later evacuated by Police, Army personnel, locals, and pony handlers.

Back home in Hapatnar, Aadilís family is shattered, waiting for his body to return.

ìHe earned just Rs 300 to Rs 400 a day. In winter, he would travel to Jammu for work to support the family. I donít know how weíll survive without him, our world has collapsed,î said his mother, Baby Jan, her voice trembling with grief.

Aadil had married just a year and a half ago.

Recently, he and his wife were blessed with a baby boy, who sadly passed away soon after birth.

His father, Haider Hussain Shah, recalling the tragedy said, ìMy other son, Nowshad Hussain, who works as a private driver in Pahalgam, called around 4 pm to ask if Aadil had gone to work. Since Aadil usually returned home every evening, I became worried when he did not answer his phone. Later, a nephew told us he had been injured. By 9:45 pm or so, we were told he was no more.î

Aadilís aunt, Khalida Begum, said, ìWe are not only mourning Aadil but also grieving for all the innocent tourists who lost their lives in this horrific attack.î

As Aadilís body arrived in the village, thousands gathered to offer funeral prayers.

Among the mourners were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Cabinet Minister Javed Dar, CMís Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, local MLA Altaf Wani (Kaloo), and several others.

Later, Aadil was laid to rest amid tears and sobs.