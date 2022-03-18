Topper among 110 students from NIT Srinagar qualify GATE exam

Mohit Patidar, a B Tech student from the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering (MME) Department has secured all India first rank (AIR-1) in GATE 2022 and has brought laurels to the entire NIT Srinagar family.

Ayush Kumar Mall from Information Technology (IT) Department secured AIR-94 whereas Maasil Ahmad Wani from Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) secured AIR-255.