Tourists revel in snowy Daksum, Mughal Road

Shopian/ Anantnag, Jan 26: A few indulging in a snow fight, others sliding on a thin carpet of fresh snow, and a few just looking around, admiring the spell-casting landscape.

This was the Friday afternoon scene at Heerpora, the last village from the Shopian side, some 65 km south of Srinagar, along the historic Mughal Road.

At around 4:30 am, it began snowing in the area and soon the entire area was draped in a thin blanket of snow.

Jahangir Ahmad of Heerpora village said that the area received around 3 to 4 inches of snow.

It is the second time since the onset of winter that the area received a brief spell of snowfall.

As the tourists learnt about the fresh snowfall, they began streaming into the area.

Sourav, a tourist from Orissa, said that he learnt on social media about the snowfall and headed towards the area along with his friends.

“We have been in Kashmir for the last couple of days, but it is the first time that we are seeing snow here,” he said.

Sourav said that they were left dumbfounded after seeing the snow-capped mountains and pine trees draped in snow.

However, the tourists could not visit beyond Heerpora as the authorities had shut down the Mughal Road due to significant snowfall at Peer Ki Gali mountain pass, some 26 km from the village.

An official said that the mountain pass experienced around 8 to 9 inches of snow, prompting the authorities to close the road.

He said that a light snowfall started at Peer Ki Gali late Thursday evening and continued intermittently throughout the night.

Shweta Chadrakar from Gujarat, who was on a solo trip to Kashmir to celebrate her birthday, said that she experienced the snow for the first time in her life.

“I was supposed to return on Thursday, but I learnt that there is snowfall. I cancelled my tickets and decided to stay for one more day,” she said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanushree told reporters on the Mughal Road that Friday was the day of double joy.

“We are celebrating Republic Day and the first snowfall of the season,” she said.

The SSP said that despite the closure of Mughal Road, people could walk a few meters beyond Heerpora village to enjoy the mesmerising view.

In neighbouring Anantnag district, tourists continued to make a beeline for Sinthan Top.

However, an overnight snowfall spurred the authorities not to allow the tourists beyond Daksum, a tourist destination enroute to Sinthan Top.

Located at an elevation of 8500 feet, Daksum is curtained by the snow-capped mountains dotted with lofty pine trees, offering a spell-casting view to visitors.

The place is known for its verdant and pristine environs.

Tehsildar Larnoo Syed Muiz Qadri told Greater Kashmir that around 100 vehicles ferrying tourists showed up in Daksum on Friday.

He said that the place did not receive any snowfall, but the tourists continued to throng the area.