‘Traditional politics deceptive, our politics realistic’

Addressing the gathering, Bukhari said: “You have been always hoodwinked by the traditional political parties in the name of alluring slogans like plebiscite, autonomy, self-rule, Azadi, and so on. They misled you for their political gains all these years. Enough is enough. Now, you should be able to say no to the further political exploitations, and refuse to fall into the trap of emotional sloganeering and deceptive promises by these parties and their leaders.”

Referring to the forthcoming assembly elections, the Apni Party President said: “People of J&K are about to enter a crucial phase where people’s vote will decide their future. It is up to you, whether you choose those who have been deceiving you all these decades, or you will vote for a better alternative. You must understand that the forthcoming elections are a fight between the truth and falsehood. Those who are promising you the moon and stars are misleading you. People have already suffered hugely due to their deceptive politics. Please, do not trust them again. Earlier, you had no options, but, now you have the Apni Party as an alternative. This party is with the exception that it does not lie to its people. We make only attainable promises to you. We do not believe in unachievable goals and emotional slogans, which have ruined the lives of the people so far. Thousands of our youth have landed either in jails or graveyards only because of the emotional politics and misleading slogans by these traditional political parties.”