Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu highway

Officials said that vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt after a fresh landslide hit and blocked the road at the Shalgari area of Banihal late Friday afternoon.

Due to the highway blockade, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) remained stranded in long queues on both sides of the landslide affected Shalgari till the landslide was cleared by the concerned road maintenance agency, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at around 8:30 pm.