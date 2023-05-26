Traffic disrupted on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban, May 26: Following a brief spell of heavy rain, mudslides, and shooting stones, the movement of traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted on Friday evening.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic said that the traffic was disrupted after a brief heavy spell of rain lashed the Ramban district, causing mudslides and shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
They said that the movement of traffic on both sides of the highway was halted on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
The traffic officials said that after the improvement in the weather, the road maintenance agency pressed men and machines into service and the road was cleared and traffic resumed late Friday evening.
The traffic authorities said that during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm on Friday, the highway remained blocked for 3 hours and 42 minutes.
They said that the highway remained blocked for 2 hours and 52 minutes due to the closure of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and for 50 minutes due to shooting stones on the Mehar-Cafeteria stretch of Ramban.
The traffic officials said that the movement of traffic remained slow at various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels due to the breakdown of eight Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and on foot movement of nomads and their livestock.
The traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said that despite disruption, hundreds of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations during the day.
They said that the HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur crossed the Ramban-Banihal sector towards Kashmir in a regulated manner on the highway.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, advised the people not to venture out unless necessary during rain.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Saturday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs would be allowed to move on either side while HMVs would be allowed from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu after assessing the road and traffic situation on the highway on Saturday morning.