Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from both sides today

Traffic authorities said, Light Motor Vehicles were allowed to ply on either side on highway whereas stranded vehicles carrying essential commodities oil and gas tankers were also allowed to move towards Kashmir early Friday morning.

Vehicular traffic movement on highway was disrupted for nearly six hours near Panthyal during the day and for around two hours at Duggipulli Chanderkote on Thursday evening due to fresh landslides between Nashri and Ramsu stretch of the highway.