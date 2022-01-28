Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway from both sides today

Ramban, Jan 28: Srinagar- Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles and one-way traffic Heavy Motor Vehicles for Kashmir on Friday.
Traffic authorities said, Light Motor Vehicles were allowed to ply on either side on highway whereas stranded vehicles carrying essential commodities oil and gas tankers were also allowed to move towards Kashmir early Friday morning.
Vehicular traffic movement on highway was disrupted for nearly six hours near Panthyal during the day and for around two hours at Duggipulli Chanderkote on Thursday evening due to fresh landslides between Nashri and Ramsu stretch of the highway.
Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban said that all the stranded traffic was cleared Thursday night after which fresh traffic was allowed to move Friday morning.
They said hundreds of vehicles had crossed Nashri Banihal stretch of highway towards Jammu and Srinagar without any interruption since Friday morning.
Meanwhile, “subject to fair weather and better road conditions passenger light motor vehicles (LMVs) private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday whereas heavy vehicles shall be allowed from Qazigund to move towards Jammu,” said an official advisory. TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic, the advisory said.