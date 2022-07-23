Traffic resumes on Srinagar Jammu National Highway

Ramban, July 23: Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for several hours due to landslides and shooting stones between the Chanderkote and Ramsu stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway passing through the Ramban district on Saturday.
The convoy of Amarnath yatra pilgrims, who left Jammu for yatra base camp Baltal in Kashmir, was allowed to move in the afternoon whereas the Pahalgam-bound convoy of pilgrims was sent back to Jammu due to heavy rains and blockade of the road at several places in Ramban.
Traffic authorities said that after improvement in weather, road restoration work started at Mehad, Cafeteria Morh ahead of Ramban and other places including Panthyal and the highway was restored for stranded traffic in the afternoon.
They said because of heavy rains and blockade of the road at several places between Chanderkote and Ramsu, the convoy of Amarnath pilgrims, who left base camp, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu early Saturday morning for base camp Baltal, in Kashmir was diverted and accommodated at SASB Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote till the weather improved and the road was cleared by the concerned agency NHAI at Mehad, Cafeteria Morh stretch and other places in Ramban district on Saturday afternoon.
“However, the convoy of Amarnath Yatris, who left for base camp at Pahalgam was reverted from Udhampur to Jammu, due to inclement weather and blockade of the road in Ramban district,” they said.
SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, while updating the status of Amarnath Yatra, Saturday afternoon tweeted, “Baltal, up convoy stationed at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote, to proceed towards Kashmir as the weather and the road condition both has improved.”
Earlier in the morning SSP Ramban tweeted, “Due to heavy rains and shooting stones, Baltal, up convoy was lodged in Yatri Niwas Chanderkote till further clearance, up Pahalgam Yatra, reverted to Jammu.”
Traffic officials in Ramban said that after clearing the stranded traffic between Udhampur and Banihal, scheduled traffic resumed on the highway in the afternoon.
Jammu-bound light, medium and heavy motor vehicles, which were allowed to move from Qazigund, were crossing Banihal–Ramban stretch towards Jammu on highway in a regulated manner, said officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban late Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir traffic Police department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger Light Motor Vehicles, and private cars would be allowed from both sides whereas heavy motor vehicles would be allowed from Jakhani-Udhampur towards Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Sunday.
Traffic control units of Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to liaise with Traffic Control Unit Ramban before releasing the traffic.