Traffic resumes on Srinagar Jammu National Highway

The convoy of Amarnath yatra pilgrims, who left Jammu for yatra base camp Baltal in Kashmir, was allowed to move in the afternoon whereas the Pahalgam-bound convoy of pilgrims was sent back to Jammu due to heavy rains and blockade of the road at several places in Ramban.

Traffic authorities said that after improvement in weather, road restoration work started at Mehad, Cafeteria Morh ahead of Ramban and other places including Panthyal and the highway was restored for stranded traffic in the afternoon.