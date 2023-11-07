Traffic to remain suspended on NH for 4 hours today

Ramban, Nov 7: To facilitate the construction company, engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to carry girder laying work on a viaduct at Dalwass, vehicular traffic movement will remain suspended for four hours on Wednesday.

The traffic will remain suspended from midnight (12 am) up to 4 am tomorrow.

As per an order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ramban, Harbans Lal Sharma, the decision to suspend traffic for four hours was made on the recommendation of Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police, National Highway Ramban on the request of Project Director National Highway Authority of India (NHAI,) Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Ramban.

ADC said that the decision to halt the traffic was made to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace, travellers and drivers.

“Vehicular movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) will remain suspended between Nashri and Navyug tunnel on November 8, 2023 (Wednesday) from 0000 hours to 0400 hours,” traffic authorities said.

“No vehicle shall be allowed after 9 pm from Qazigund towards Jammu and after 10 pm from Udhampur towards Srinagar in view of launching of girders at Nashri viaduct to ensure safety of general populace, travellers and drivers. People are advised to avoid journey on Srinagar Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Navyug tunnel on Wednesday from 0000 hours to 4 am (Wednesday morning),” they mentioned.