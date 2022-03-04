Trail of WDs to keep weather wet till March 16: MeT

Srinagar, Mar 4: The latest Meteorological Department forecast has said that a lengthy trail of Western Disturbances is likely to keep weather wet till March 16 across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. MeT officials said weather conditions which improved on Friday, will witness another wet spell between March 6 and 7. “A moderate snowfall is expected over Kashmir valley on March 6 in higher reaches and scattered rain/snow elsewhere,” said a MeT official.