TRAINING FOR IMPLEMENTING 29 AGRI PROJECTS INAUGURATED | Rural business, service hubs will boost agriculture marketing in J&K, ensure benefits of crops reach directly to farmers: LG

Jammu, Jan 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated the J&K-level training and orientation programme for effective implementation of 29 projects under holistic agriculture development plan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, the LG said that four-months long capacity building drive would ensure availability of quality human resources and provide necessary ground support for implementation of holistic agriculture development plan.
He said that a total of 638 training schedules were planned at the divisional and districts level for the next four months.
“The new projects will drive sharp growth in agriculture and allied sector, boost local economy and improve the productivity and resilience in the current system. I firmly believe, technology, and innovations will enable continuing output growth without adding much to input cost,” the LG said. “This is J&K's moment to shine and agriculture, allied sector will be the mainstay of the economy. The ambitious projects aim to make farming viable, steady and sustainable with better input, extension support, risk mitigation, and ensuring remunerative prices and market support.”
He said that the implementation of any scheme on the ground depends on four major factors – mechanism, resource, coordination and evaluation.
“And, it is these four aspects, which translate the policy into an action programme,” the LG said. “The fifth factor is also necessary in the implementation of this ambitious project of the agriculture sector and that is sensitivity. The farm has its own nature, it has its own language which the farmer understands very well. All stakeholders must extend support to the farmers.”
He underscored that the J&K administration was making committed efforts to protect the interests of the farmers, to bring prosperity to farm and to their homes, and to instill self-respect in more than 13 lakh farmer families.
“New agri-business enterprises, youth engagement and providing them unlimited access to resources, opening up employment opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors are other important areas we are focusing on. Our aim is also to create a secure ecosystem for small and marginal farmers,” the LG said.
He said that the concept of climate-smart-agriculture would give a new shape to the food security system.
“Rural business and service hubs will boost agriculture marketing in J&K and ensure that benefits of crops reach directly to farmers. District officials need to act as a medium between farmers and agri-policies. There should be a better coordination at all levels,” the LG said.
He said that the barriers and challenges could be easily overcome by individual competence, organisational capabilities, commitment, information tools, and resources.
“I firmly believe with this much needed reform, young generation will take up farming as a viable career option in the future,” the LG said.
He also released a publication on soil testing manual.
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo said that the policy document for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors would have a significant impact on the growth and development of J&K’s agriculture and its economy.
He informed about the details of mega training and orientation programme to be organised at the J&K-level, divisional level, and district level.
“A total of 2.5 lakh youth will be connected with sustainable employment in agriculture and allied sectors through skill development courses in five years,” Dulloo said.
Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Kashmir Prof Nazir Ganai in his welcome address highlighted the key features and goals of the policy made for holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors.
Vice Chancellor of SKUAST Jammu Prof J P Sharma delivered the vote of thanks and said that the 29 projects are holistic in every sense in generating specialty products and their promotion in the national and international markets.