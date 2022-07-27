Transfer of religious places’ property

The directions further specified that where “any Registering Officer has the reason to believe that a deed of conveyance presented for registration involves the alienation of property, the Registering Officer may, for arriving his satisfaction, ask for any undertaking from the executants of the deed to the effect that the property does not belong to any religious place and, if so, the deed has not been executed in violation of any law or direction of any Court prohibiting alienation of such property in any manner.” “These directions shall be diligently followed and a strict view would be taken of failure to conform to the same,” the High Court had warned.

Bidhuri, referring to this order, stated that in this backdrop, it was felt expedient to bring these directions to the notice of the Revenue officers including Registrars and Sub Registrars.