Transforming J&K|Drug de-addiction policy: An explicit war on drug abuse in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir lies in the vicinity of the “Golden Crescent”, a name given to South Asia’s opium producing countries Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan which produces 80 percent of the world’s opium and is considered as the prime source of illicit drug trade. Under such a scenario, it becomes more imperative to curb the menace of drug abuse in J&K. In order to combat this rising societal problem, the Jammu and Kashmir government has released its maiden drug de-addiction policy so that stakeholder departments and the masses are involved in the efforts meant for combating the menace of substance abuse here.

J&K is the first UT in the country only after Punjab state, which has a drug de-addiction policy of its own. Substance abuse required a multi-pronged strategy and the policy incorporates social, medical and legal aspects to address the issue better. The policy while stressing the need to have standards of care in drug de-addiction centres and remove the taboo surrounding the problem also inculcates setting up of drug de-addiction centers with proper guidelines and standards of care. These centres are being set up in all district hospitals under a centrally-sponsored scheme to improve the access of facilities for those seeking help for substance abuse. The government has also launched Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) to help the affected come out of opium addiction, a life-threatening menace.